Opinion: Mating injuries are no bull

Insuring bulls helps protect the financial investment in the bull team. Photo / Supplied

Opinion: The Country's executive producer Rowena Duncum writes that, while mating injuries aren't great for bulls, they're not much fun for farmers either.

I'll admit to letting out a bit of a giggle the day I found out you could insure a bull's…well…you know.

But I didn't find it so funny the day an old bull mate got a bit too carried away, and we had to action that policy.

I won't go into detail, suffice to say I wasn't so keen on eating for a good few hours afterwards.

Turns out it's not that uncommon - 30 per cent of FMG's bull claims are due to a "hanging out, broken or ruptured" pizzle injury.

Look - I know it's not a pleasant conversation (especially if you're at all squeamish) but it is important – and no one understands bulls more than FMG.

They insure loads of bulls (over 16,000 since 2018) and, as you'd expect, have a lot of data on claims from within those 16,000 testosterone-firing animals.

Bulls breaking down at any time of the year is disruptive – but if they aren't kept in good condition leading into mating, then later on you can be stuck with a lot more losses than just the bull.

With two-year-old bull sales completed, FMG has a few tips…sorry, tricks…they've picked up along the way – easy steps farmers can take to reduce the disruption of a bull breaking down.

First, it's advisable to sort out insurance at the time of purchase – to avoid any issues with transport and so there's no chance of forgetting later on when "calving brain" is at its peak.

There's also a simple golden rule to follow when it's "business time".

Check your bulls in the first few days of mating to confirm they know what they're doing. It's not weird. Or dodgy. It's proactive.

If you identify issues early, they can be rectified before your mating programme is severely impacted.

• 40 per cent of bull claims are related to mating injuries - that's quite a lot. So, it's important to make sure you've got the correct sized bull for your cows or heifers.

Just because you haven't noticed the old mate needs a step ladder doesn't mean he's not going to do his damnedest to try without one.

One claim noted: "Bull was out with the heifers, went to jump, slipped and injured his hip and pizzle. He's now lame on one side, short stepping, and can't serve a cow. Nothing can be done."

Not a good way to go.

• 10 per cent of bull claims are due to lameness - while a slight limp might seem innocuous, inflammation from lameness from injury can cause a bit of a chain reaction.

A bull's temperature will often spike, which can lead to deterioration in semen quality – so the old mate's "firing blanks", so to speak.

That's why it's important to check bulls' gait regularly and quickly remove them from the mob if they become lame.

• Five per cent of bull claims are due to bulls fighting – fewer bulls in mating groups usually leads to less fighting, so it's a good idea to keep mating groups smaller if possible, and a paddock apart.

There are stories of donkeys or retired horses acting as good paddock mates, who will sort out any disagreements.

It's also worth noting that you do get the odd freak accident.

Many an unfortunate breeding bull has ended up at the bottom of a bluff or in a creek with a broken leg - the team at FMG can attest to this.

But, if you've got your bulls insured, it helps protect the financial investment in your bull team; and it won't break the bank if you need to replace them.

So give the team at FMG a call on 0800 366 466 to sort your bull insurance needs this season.