New risk to NZ farmers

Emerging strain of leptospirosis has seen new vaccine developed.

This content has been prepared by Virbac and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Leptospirosis is a disease caused by bacteria that can be spread from animal to human – which can have a devastating effect on farms.

It can cause severe flu symptoms in humans and in some cases debilitating illness requiring hospitalisation. A recent survey conducted by Massey University showed that half of those affected were still experiencing symptoms a staggering eight months after diagnosis.

Leptospirosis is most commonly contracted through exposure to the urine of infected animals, either through direct contact or via contaminated water. The bacteria enter through cuts or grazes on our skin, or through the mucous membranes of eyes, nose and mouth.

There are different types of leptospirosis, with cows often showing no clinical signs. This means working with dairy cows can pose a significant risk for contracting leptospirosis, so preventing exposure is vital.

Since the 1970s we have been fortunate to have highly effective cattle vaccines, which have reduced the rate of human infections dramatically. Unfortunately, in recent years we have seen cases of leptospirosis in farmers and staff (including teat sealing technicians) working on vaccinated farms, many of which are thought to be due to a newly discovered strain of leptospirosis within our dairy herds.

This new strain, known as Pacifica, wasn’t covered by the traditional dairy cattle leptospirosis vaccines. Recent research suggests Pacifica could be present in almost three quarters of dairy herds nationwide.

New risk of leptospirosis to farmers

A new vaccine, Leptospirosis 4-Way, has recently been developed to provide protection against the emergence of Pacifica as well as the 3 strains (Hardjo, Pomona & Copenhageni) previously covered by your traditional vaccines. Upgrading to Leptospirosis 4-Way will likely mean a change to current leptospirosis vaccination schedules for 2023-2024 - discuss this with a vet.

While vaccination is an integral part of any leptospirosis management plan, strict health and safety on farm remains paramount to protect you and your team. Always stand clear of urinating cows, effluent spraying, cover up any cuts, and avoid eating, drinking or smoking/vaping in the pit.

Rats and mice can carry other strains of leptospirosis, so good pest control and avoiding possible contact with rodent urine is also important. Because leptospirosis survives well in water, care should also be taken around surface water and flooding after rain events - effluent ponds and spreaders can also be a risk.

Because leptospirosis can be treated with antibiotics, always see a doctor as soon as possible if infection is suspected.

A case of leptospirosis could have a huge impact on your team at a time you can least afford it. Prevention is critical, so staff education and upgrading your vaccine to Leptospirosis 4-Way means you have done all you can to ensure the health and safety of you, your family and anyone who works on your farm.

