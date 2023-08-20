Hazlett: Challenging traditional thinking with a priority on people

The Hazlett team in action.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Hazlett is a business built on the belief that people come first.

Not just a company; but a family of dedicated individuals who are passionate about delivering top-notch livestock services, insurance solutions, funding options, agri-supplies, and sound advice to New Zealanders.

Hazlett is proudly 100 per cent Kiwi-owned, with shares exclusively available to their employees.

Launching in 2008, Hazlett is proud of the people that make up their business.

“I’m really proud of the team, we’re a bunch of like-minded people who share a passion for solving problems for our customers and providing top-tier advice that’s second to none,” Tom Mowat, General Manager of Livestock for the North Island, said.

The heartbeat of Hazlett lies in its livestock and services, spanning across the country, the team is made up of more than 50 rural blokes and lasses.

Hazlett has grown from strength to strength and takes pride in their ever-expanding livestock footprint, optimising value to clients from breeding and finishing right through to processing livestock.

Their expansive livestock network throughout New Zealand also continues to grow and strengthen as connecting with people is a huge part of what they do.

“Our strong relationships with major meat processors continue to develop, ensuring clients enjoy optimal transactional outcomes when trading at scale,” Mowat said.

The team at Hazlett.

In 2017, Hazlett assigned members of their team to service farmers in the lower North Island.

This is the area that they are looking to for future expansion and are always on the lookout for agents who will fit in with their philosophy of building genuine connections, providing quality advice, and challenging traditional thinking.

Focused on improving outcomes for clients, farmer-to-farmer trading and on-farm sales are becoming a real growth area as farmers realise that they can sell their stock without having to leave the farm.

Not only does this approach enable selling large volumes of stock at speed and a competitive price, but it also prioritises animal welfare with less cartage.

Yarding up is all in a day's work for the Hazlett team.

There’s no need for traditional sale yards; buyers can place their bids in person or online, making the process even more streamlined.

When Cyclone Gabrielle hit Hawke’s Bay, Hazlett didn’t hesitate.

Springing into action to aid the Patoka area, home to Hazlett clients with a lot of stock, which had lost a crucial bridge. Hiring a helicopter to evaluate the damage, purchasing surplus stock, finding safe grazing, supplying seed for winter feed, and ensuring the well-being of both livestock and people.

This is an example of how Hazlett works, precise planning, efficiency and at speed.

“Our people and their well-being always come first. When the floods hit, we didn’t think twice about offering support. Being able to offer support during challenging times is a humbling reminder of the meaningful connections we’ve built,” Mowat said.

Hazlett stands as a shining example that prioritising people is the cornerstone of success.