Wool report: Supply chain disruptions continue

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

The Country’s Rowena Duncum got the latest update on the wool market from Grant Edwards, General Manager of Wool at PGG Wrightson.

There were still significant concerns with supply chain disruptions, especially as the major wool scour in the North Island was “munted” by Cyclone Gabrielle, Edwards said.

The hope was that it would be up and running again by November or December, he said.

However, the second-tier scour in the North Island is operating 24 - 7 with Timaru working as well.

Wait times for scouring in Napier were out to September - October and in Timaru, it was a couple of months, Edwards said.

Turning to the market, Edwards emphasised that better style and good types of wool were demanding significant premiums.

He reckoned this was encouraging news for pre-lamb wools coming off shortly, which tended to be whiter than wools shorn later in the year.

The big good news story - and a real feel-good story - is the partnership between PGG Wrightson Wool and Devold of Norway to provide 500 Merino wool blankets for premature babies.

It was a great way to highlight the qualities of wool - its breathability and sustainability - and the benefits it offers premature babies who’ve had a tough start to life.