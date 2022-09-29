Wool report: A busy start to the shearing season

PGG Wrightson's GM for Wool Grant Edwards. Photo / Supplied

Jamie Mackay from The Country chats to Grant Edwards, General Manager for Wool at PGG Wrightson.

Mackay starts the conversation off by talking about the shearing months coming up through October, November and December.

He said that, since Edwards was in Wanaka, he should pop over and see how the NZ Merino Shears in Alexandra was going.

The pair discussed that, while October to December were the main shearing months, they were well into the heart of fine wool - being almost all the way through it.

They discussed PGG being a key sponsor alongside Vetmed, and how they were hopeful for a clean run of the 59 events on the Shearing Sports NZ calendar this season regarding competitions being cancelled in the last couple of years due to Covid.

Mackay talked about how he was showing his bias towards the old strong crossbred wool and compared how they shore back in the day versus now, as pre-lambs had been done and the fine wool guys had almost finished their shearing.

Edwards agreed that most had - bar a few hoggets and wethers - and that the wool stores in the South Island were "chocka".

The wool had come off in a short time period with a fair percentage of it being contracted, Edwards said.

However, he said a lot had also come through auction, with a sale in Christchurch the day before.

Edwards could see significant premiums for exceptional New Zealand-grown fine wools aided by some of the Kiwi farming practices - compared to those across the ditch.

Mackay asked about the light at the end of the tunnel, saying fine wool wasn't really the problem, it was strong crossbred wool.

Grant reckoned they were seeing a degree of change.

Listen below:

He said there had been some good crossbred Perendale pre-lamb wool sold the day before for an exceptional price, which was encouraging.

There was also a drop in freight costs out of China, after significant increases about 18 months ago, and Edwards hoped some normality was returning.

Finally, Mackay asked Edwards whether he knew of any good lamb contracts.

Lamb contracts were significantly above the market and there had been a really good uptake from growers, Edwards said.

He emphasised that these needed to be good lamb's wool and shorn early but said it was still encouraging and he was excited they could offer this out in the country.