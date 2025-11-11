Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country / Sheep and Beef

‘Unbelievable’: Livestock market strong despite weather challenges

The Country
3 mins to read

Joe Higgins, PGG Wrightson’s Regional Livestock Manager for Mid/South Canterbury.

Joe Higgins, PGG Wrightson’s Regional Livestock Manager for Mid/South Canterbury.

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

The South Island has faced its share of wild weather recently, but PGG Wrightson’s Mid-South Canterbury Livestock Manager Joe Higgins says his region managed to escape the worst of it.

Higgins put it down to divine intervention.

“I think most of our Christians,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save