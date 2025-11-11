‘Unbelievable’: Livestock market strong despite weather challenges

While Tuesday brought the strongest gusts locally, Higgins said other regions bore the brunt of the storm.

“On the Thursday–which was a big day [when] both North Canterbury and South Otago and definitely Southland got hammered pretty bad–we actually had quite a strong wind, but nowhere near as bad as what they did and didn’t do anywhere near the damage.”

Despite feed being short, livestock prices remain buoyant, which Higgins said was “unbelievable”.

Listen below:

“I have been doing this job for a fair while and I think the last 12 months are probably the best I can recall, anyhow, for stock prices and farming.

“We’re just sitting on a bit of a tougher patch at the moment with the weather, but certainly the prices are as good as they’ve ever been if not better– and a lot of clients are reaping the rewards of that, which is quite nice.”

Looking ahead, Higgins expected stability in the markets.

“Both lamb and beef, for that matter, look quite positive for the next three or four months, probably even as far as six months...from overseas demand,” he said.

Recent spring cattle sales had also been strong, with high demand and good prices all over the South Island.

“I think a lot of farmers have taken the opportunity to sell them at the prices they are and sort of reap the rewards and get their margin,” Higgins said.

PGG Wrightson’s online auction platform, bidr, which launched in the Temuka Saleyards in September this year, was also helping.

“That certainly strengthened our buying arm...with a number of lines and purchases to go to the North Island, which is quite pleasing as well,” Higgins said.

Next up are the weaned calf sales, which start next week.

“We’re having two sales just through the sheer numbers that have been reared this year,” Higgins said.

“On the 19th, which is a Wednesday, we’re having Friesian bulls and crossbred bulls, and then on the Thursday the next day we’re having all the beef calves.”

Two weeks later, the IHC calf sales will take place.

“For the IHC calves, the 3rd and 4th of December, we have got 1000 roughly on each sale at the moment as well, so certainly big numbers coming out,” Higgins said.

Joe Higgins, PGG Wrightson’s Regional Livestock Manager for Mid/South Canterbury, gives an outlook of what’s happening in the industry currently.

Whether they’re guiding you on the right time to sell, or securing stock for you, PGG Wrightson’s Livestock team are right there alongside farmers like you.

For more insights like Joe’s, plus updates on pricing, on-farm sales, genetics and everything in between, visit the PGG Wrightson Livestock Hub .

Because no matter what’s moving in the market, they’re here to help you move with it.