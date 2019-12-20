Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

The Country's Jamie Mackay wraps up this year with PGG Wrightson's South Island wool procurement manager Rob Cochrane.

Cochrane brings in some good news with joint North and South Island sales of about 13,500 bales in a day. The market is going strong, lifting from 31 to 33 micron for crossbreed hogget wools.

Cochrane adds that they are "pleased to see the wool going off to Chinese buyers" in light of recent tariff releases.

The market has been helped by new season lamb's wool, particularly in the North Island, 27-28 micron crossbreed lambs have brought in good revenue.

Mackay brings up the issue of strong crossbreed ewe fleeces being a battle during 2019, and basically it has not moved. Cochrane agrees, the wool does sell but a lot of growers will see a negative in their wool check.

The wool auction season is set to kick off on the 9th of January in Napier, followed up by sales in both islands on the 16th. Cochrane notes that there is still a lot of wool coming through at this time.

Cochrane raises the concern that the weather in the South Island has put a halt on shearing.

Mackay finishes on the contamination of the wool via the stock raddle and the importance of removing it.

Cochrane confirms at the South Island sales yesterday four lines of wool worth zero dollars as they contained bright blue and orange raddles.