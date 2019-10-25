Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson.

This month Andy Thompson is joined by PGG's South Island wool procurement manager Rob Cochrane to discuss the current issues facing farmers and the stability of the wool market.

Things are looking up for the New Zealand Agricultural Show (formally known as the Canterbury A and P show), especially in reference to wool sales and the recent success of the Agricultural Show in the Hawkes Bay.

Thompson queried the current issues around contaminated wool.

Advertisement

Cochrane explained the issue was unscourable products such as chalk that appears to stain the wool, which can result in concerns around wool treatment and exports.

Growers needed to understand that some products are unscourable although most products do carry warnings.

Listen below:



Cochrane noted that added colour on the fleece must be removed at the point of shearing and disposed of.

Farmers and growers need to be aware of this to help keep the New Zealand standard of wool high.

If there are contaminants, this can cause major issues further down the track and in the market place.

Cochrane described the wool market as being stagnant over the last three years, however there is still plenty of demand for New Zealand crossbred wool, and currently the market seems stable in both the North and South Island.