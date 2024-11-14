Livestock report: IHC Calf & Rural Scheme supported at Inglewood sale

Farmers pledge livestock and when sold, that sale price is donated to the IHC.

Farmers can also donate a virtual calf if they prefer.

However, there was nothing virtual about the Inglewood sale, as Mackay and Gibson battled to be heard over the bellowing of cattle in the background.

Gibson praised Kiwi farmers for getting behind the scheme.

“It’s awesome. The generosity of all farmers, once again, is so good.”

Meanwhile, Gibson said things were going well in Taranaki.

“It’s been warm the last few days and guys are really starting to grow some good grass.”

The Taranaki Cattle Fair on Wednesday was successful too.

“The markets are strong; it was really positive.”

As for dairy, Gibson said a couple of 600-cow herds had been sold two weeks ago in South Taranaki and both vendors were very happy.

The dairy scene was currently strong, but Gibson remained cautious about the future.

“I don’t know where it’s going to end up…the payout is looking positive…but we’ve just got to get those farm sales happening and get a bit of enthusiasm back in with the young generation.

“Hopefully they can see a bit of a positive outlook for them in the future with their families on the farm, just like we were when we were brought up on them.”

Things were looking up for sheep as well, Mackay said.

Gibson said that although PGG Wrightson didn’t trade a lot of sheep, what had come through was selling well.

“By all accounts the Feilding market is strong, where a lot of our bigger numbers go.

“It’s looking real positive and that’s all you can ask — that guys are making some good money.”