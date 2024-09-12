Livestock report: Go-Stock helping farmers trade animals

Molloy said the platform was to be used for trading stock only, not capital stock.

Go-stock had been successful so far, he said.

“It’s been a really good cashflow enabler for those farmers, especially the younger farmers [who] have really taken it on board.”

Molloy said 2024 was a big year for Go-Stock.

“This year we’ll hit a milestone of three million lambs through the product and nearly 450,000 head of cattle.

“So it’s been really successful from starting from nothing.”

Go-Stock was available for beef, dairy, lambs and deer, each with a maximum contract length, Molloy explained.

“It’s 12 months for cattle and 300 days for lamb and then 18 months for dairy.”

Go-stock’s maximum contract length for deer is 12 months.

The whole process was pretty simple, he said.

“It’s for trading stock, so - in and out basically - within a 12-month, 18-month period.”

Molloy said overall, Go-stock was also easy to use without too many hoops to jump through.

“It’s very simple. It’s not a finance product as such because it’s on our books – we’re not giving out money – we’re buying the stock and we own it.”

He said the whole process involved “simple documentation” and PGG Wrightson could turn around an application in 12 to 24 hours.

“There are no fishhooks in it and that’s what I think farmers really appreciate about it.”

Farmers can find out more about Go-Stock here.

