‘Everything’s selling well': Strong demand across the board in Taranaki saleyards

“There’s a nice selection out of a nice Holstein herd we take out annually - well-bred sort of stuff.”

He said other in-milk sales had been making between $3000 and $4200.

“So they’re trading really well with the payout and demand that’s there.”

Gibson said the strength of the market was being felt across the board.

“Everything’s selling well. The markets are strong in everything, which is just awesome to see.”

On the beef side, Gibson said the weather had slowed things down, but conditions were improving.

“Winter’s been fairly wet and soggy for most places here in Taranaki, and guys that were just starting to grow some good grass and just need some sunshine out to get us going

“But the markets are good, based on the schedule, and once we hit that grass market, we should see some pretty extreme levels.

“Once again, it’s a supply and demand thing, and so short-term cattle are trading out real good.

“So there are no complaints from any division at the moment.”

There had also been a noticeable uptick in dairy beef calf rearing this season, Gibson said.

“Everyone was saying that we’re going to be short of cattle around the country, so we traded a lot more through the saleyards and sales around the North Island, not only in Taranaki but around the rest of the country too.

“A lot of farmers have probably reared a few more, so there will be more hitting the ground, and when we start the first dairy beef - we’ve got one next Thursday - from there on the numbers should roll out pretty thick.”

Gibson hoped that Hawke’s Bay would get some rain to help boost the market further.

“There will be some real nice lines of calves around.”

And while livestock was the focus of the day, there was still time for a bit of footy chat — with Gibson backing Taranaki in their NPC quarter-final clash against Hawke’s Bay.

While Gibson reckoned the Amber and Blacks had a battle on their hands, he was enjoying the footy season in general.

“Hopefully we hit our straps and can roll them over there — but they’ll be a tough chance - but some good rugby is being played at the moment, eh?"

