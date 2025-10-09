Advertisement
Home / The Country / Sheep and Beef

‘Everything’s selling well': Strong demand across the board in Taranaki saleyards

The Country
3 mins to read

PGG Wrightson's Andrew Gibson said there was a "nice selection" of Holsteins on offer. Photo / PGG Wrightson

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

It’s been a busy week at the Inglewood saleyards, with strong prices and solid demand across all categories, according to PGG Wrightson Taranaki Area Livestock Manager and Auctioneer Andrew Gibson.

Speaking to The Country’s Hamish McKay from the yards — with a background

