Best sheep and beef markets in 45 years, says livestock expert John Duffy

“The sheep industry was on its knees,” he said.

“We wondered where the future was, to be honest, beef was slightly better, but there wasn’t too much positivity around it.”

However, he said, after an “extremely tough couple of years”, things started to improve.

PGG Wrightson's Otago Regional Livestock Manager, John Duffy, has been in the business for 45 years.

“Come January, it just all changed for a positive note,” he told Mackay.

“The weather came right, and the sheep and beef schedules jumped, and interest rates started to drop - a big turnaround.”

Mackay asked if the prices were sustainable.

Duffy remained optimistic, saying global demand remained strong, which he hoped would continue.

“It seems to be market-driven, which is great to hear, but we just need to see it continue for three or four years so that farmers can become profitable and everyone will benefit from it.”

Last week, Duffy attended the winter store cattle sale in Balclutha, which he said was busy both in person and online, through PGG’s bidr platform.

He said dairy beef cross cattle were a standout, with good Hereford and Charolais Friesians on offer.

“They sold extremely well.

“They’re right up there with the straight beef prices that we’re getting back a few months earlier, to be fair.”

Meanwhile, many bobby calves are being reared this year, making good use of a thorny issue for the dairy industry.

Listen below:

Duffy had advice for those considering rearing bobby calves.

“The main thing is to make sure they’re getting good calves, well-bred calves.

“If they buy good Hereford, Angus, Simmental or Charolais bulls over good Friesian cows, they produce very good calves that are sought after at any stage.”

Duffy said it was important to remember that people would pay good money for the right calves.

“It costs as much to rear a poor calf as it does a well-bred calf, so go to the well-bred calves.”

From record-setting sheep and beef schedules to standout dairy beef crosses, PGG Wrightson’s Livestock team is working alongside farmers to make the most of this historic market.

For more expert insights like John’s, plus updates on pricing, on-farm sales, genetics and everything in between, visit the PGG Wrightson Livestock Hub.

Because no matter what’s moving in the market, they’re here to help you move with it.

Click through to see how we can help make the most of your livestock operation.