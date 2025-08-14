Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Best sheep and beef markets in 45 years, says livestock expert John Duffy

The Country
3 mins to read

John Duffy said dairy beef cross cattle, such as Hereford Friesian, were a standout at the Balclutha winter store cattle sale.

John Duffy said dairy beef cross cattle, such as Hereford Friesian, were a standout at the Balclutha winter store cattle sale.

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson

The current upturn in the sheep, lamb and beef markets is the best John Duffy has seen, and he’s been in the business for 45 years.

Duffy is PGG Wrightson’s Otago Regional Livestock Manager, a role he’s had for 23 years, after spending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save