John McWhirter with a commercial wool tile.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) is backing New Zealand sheep farmers by choosing Wools of New Zealand commercial wool tiles to carpet its Wellington office.

“When we were looking at re-carpeting our Wellington office, it was a no-brainer to choose sustainable over synthetics and support New Zealand sheep farmers,” says Sam McIvor, chief executive of B+LNZ.

“It was great to have the option of Wools of New Zealand commercial carpet tiles – it’s the right choice for the planet and our people.”

Kate Acland, chair of B+LNZ, says: “It’s naturally biodegradable, flame-resistant, stain-resistant and it looks great”.

“It definitely feels more comfortable to walk on and sustainability-wise it ticks the box.

Kate Acland. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey

“The wool used in our new carpet tiles is also sourced from farmers committed to world-leading sustainable farming practices.

“As a farmer myself, I’m proud to be supporting Kiwi farmers and rural communities.”

Wools of New Zealand chief executive John McWhirter says more companies and other organisations are seeking to ensure their premises are more sustainable and looking after the wellbeing of their people.

Sam McIvor. Photo / Melissa Waite

“Wool carpets and tiles do not cost the earth and there is growing interest from consumers in choosing wool over plastic.

“The many beneficial natural properties of our wool tiles make them ideal for use in commercial spaces and they are a very good choice for a wide range of organisations and commercial businesses, including the education sector, offices and retail.

“Wools of New Zealand’s commercial wool tile range is a key part of the company’s strategy to significantly improve outcomes for New Zealand strong wool producers.”