Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any) Otekaieke

290 Doctors Creek Road, Otekaieke

Land Size: 158.62 hectares (391.97 Acres)

• 158.6241ha currently leased to dairy concern - one title

• Excellent location, 50km ex Oamaru - 16km ex Kurow

• Gentle/flat to mild rolling contour plus area of steeper country

• Property contains a good portion of arable land plus dryland grazing

• Soils being Kurow with portion of Tengawai

• Subdivided into 20 paddocks/blocks, good access, conventional fencing

• Property available with 50 Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Shares

• Livestock water to all blocks - 11 shares ex Otekaieke Community Water Company

• Three bedroom home with roughcast exterior and iron roof - open plan kitchen, separate lounge. Private setting

• Farm improvements consist of a two stand weatherboard woolshed, four bay implement shed, two bay implement shed and workshop, hay barn, plus chemical shed and other sundry shedding plus two silage pits

• Current property lease terminates on the 31st August 2020

Deadline Private Treaty - Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold Prior) Closes 4.00pm, Thursday 23 July



Find out more about this property here.

