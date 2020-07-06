Plus GST (if any)
Otekaieke
290 Doctors Creek Road, Otekaieke
Land Size: 158.62 hectares (391.97 Acres)
• 158.6241ha currently leased to dairy concern - one title
• Excellent location, 50km ex Oamaru - 16km ex Kurow
• Gentle/flat to mild rolling contour plus area of steeper country
• Property contains a good portion of arable land plus dryland grazing
• Soils being Kurow with portion of Tengawai
• Subdivided into 20 paddocks/blocks, good access, conventional fencing
• Property available with 50 Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Shares
• Livestock water to all blocks - 11 shares ex Otekaieke Community Water Company
• Three bedroom home with roughcast exterior and iron roof - open plan kitchen, separate lounge. Private setting
• Farm improvements consist of a two stand weatherboard woolshed, four bay implement shed, two bay implement shed and workshop, hay barn, plus chemical shed and other sundry shedding plus two silage pits
• Current property lease terminates on the 31st August 2020
Deadline Private Treaty - Plus GST (if any) (Unless Sold Prior) Closes 4.00pm, Thursday 23 July
