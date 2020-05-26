Enquiries Over $3M

Plus GST (if any) Katikati

22 Lindemann Road, Katikati

Land Size: 10.11 hectares (24.98 Acres)

This impressive 10 hectare avocado orchard spans the two roads and the highway

immediately north of Katikati town.

750 (approx) avocado trees will produce around $375,000 this season. ($239,000 - 5 year average (GST Inc).

This is premium horticulture land that produces large volumes of high value fruit and makes a lot of money (accounts supplied).

A stunning executive styled modern villa with luxurious entertaining space and generous outdoor covered living.

A huge consented bore, great shedding and rental accommodation are all awesome bonuses.

Landscaped wetlands likely offer subdivision options.

Premium free draining ash soils ideal for growing avocados or G3 Kiwifruit.

Extra income from rentals.

This is a premium listing and vendors are motivated to sell so be quick. Come and live the dream.

