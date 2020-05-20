Sold

Plus GST (if any) Ruapuna Land Size: 422.7 hectares (1044.53 Acres)

"Cracroft" is approximately 400ha and currently run as a very productive cropping/finishing block with a very good baseline (42) giving the option of wintering dairy cows or fattening bulls.

There is a four-bedroom homestead, plus additional three-bedroom cottage, an outstanding 4-stand RB woolshed, plus covered yards, with additional covered drafting race.

The property has cattle yards, numerous sheds, concrete floor fertiliser shed, plus 440T silo capacity for grain storage. New all-weather farm access track laid in January 2020.

Approximately 112ha of winter feed (kale, grass, swedes) included. Deferred settlement or secured vendor finance may be an option to approved purchasers.

