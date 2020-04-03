$3.75M

Plus GST (if any) 980 Marsden Road, Greymouth

Land Size: 293.47 hectares (725.19 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 145 m2

293.47 hectare property located approximately 10 minutes from Greymouth Township and currently utilised as a sheep grazing unit.

Approximately 100 hectares in medium grazing with the balance in regenerating native bush and fern.

The property is in five titles and borders Marsden Road on both sides with the south west boundary bordering Welshman's Road.

Improvements include a comfortable three bedroom Summerhill stone homestead with double garage and carport, a single stand shearing shed and yards, three bay implement shed, single bay hay shed and an old derelict cottage and single garage.

This property is an excellent rural subdivision prospect with lifestyle blocks keenly sort after close to town.

