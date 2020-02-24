Deadline Private Treaty

Plus GST (if any) 76 Corrigans Road, Waimate

Land Size: 125.32 hectares (309.68 Acres)

This well-situated farm lends itself to numerous farming activities but historically has been a cropping property and in recent years incorporated cattle finishing.

It has a combination of versatile Claremont and Timaru silt loam soils with a flat to gentle rolling contour.

The property is well supported by multiple implement sheds, a large workshop, silos, cattle yards, older woolshed and a partially constructed wintering barn.

Stock water is supplied via bore located on the upper terrace and gravity fed to holding tanks and troughs.

Advertisement

The substantial five bedroom Summerhill Stone homestead with generous living and entertaining areas is situated in a private mature garden setting well back from the road.

Located in an excellent farming district in close proximity to farming services in both Waimate and Timaru.

Purchase options:

Option one - Entire property 125 hectares including homestead and improvements.

Option two - 46 hectares with homestead and improvements.

Option three - 79 hectares bare land.

Deadline Sale Closes 1.00pm, Wednesday 11 March 2020 (Unless Sold Prior)

Find out more about this property here.