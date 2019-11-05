Deadline Private Treaty

GST Inclusive East Taieri

303 East Taieri-Allanton Road, East Taieri

Land Size: 1.37 hectares (3.39 Acres)

Magnificent five bedroom, four bathroom home with a self-contained flat in the loft, set on a 1.3695ha block.

The home of 552sq metres has a modern kitchen, two large living areas, double garage with internal access, second double garage, self-contained studio and entertaining area.

"The Brook" is set amongst mature easy care gardens with great indoor outdoor living areas.

The present owners have spent a lot of money on modernising the home and grounds and "The Brook" is now ready for new owners.

Advertisement

A large modern home set in mature grounds within easy commuting distance to Dunedin CBD and Dunedin International Airport.

For sale by Deadline Private Treaty (prior offers considered) closing 20 November 2019.

Deadline Private Treaty

(Unless Sold Prior)

Closes 12.00pm

Wednesday November 20, 2019

Find out more about this property here.