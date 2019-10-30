Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Orton

180 Old Main South Road and Looker Road, Orton

Land Size: 573 hectares (1415.94 Acres)

"Waybrooke" is an established, yet modern and well maintained tier one dairy unit that is self-contained including an adjoining 83 hectare irrigated support block.

Currently milking 1650 cows with a 1750 cow consent in place for further growth potential under a closed livestock management system.

Consent to farm issued until 2025 with a Farm Environment Plan completed and successfully audited (A).

Infrastructure consists of a renovated automated 80 bail rotary shed with three feed delivery systems, 600 cow yard and an efficient two pond effluent system which is distributed via pivot.

Abundant Irrigation water is a combination of ground water takes and supply from the Rangitata South Scheme and together this mitigates risk.

There is a 6.9 hectare on farm storage pond to ensure reliability. Water is delivered by a balance of five centre pivots, 3 hard hose guns and sprinklers.

A balance of excellent quality soils have the capabilities of high production but allows for best management of climatic conditions and environmental compliance.

Located in the heart of one of Canterbury's best dairy regions only 35 kilometres from Timaru, 14 kilometres from Fonterra Clandeboye and 132 kilometres from Christchurch.

This is a property that will impress both with its presentation and its production capabilities.

