Plus GST (if any) Tauherenikau

Lot 6 1899 State Highway 2, Tauherenikau

Land Size: 82.07 hectares (202.8 Acres)

A great opportunity here to secure a specialist, stand-alone runoff with a proven track record of excellent dairy grazing.

Outstanding winter performance on free-draining Tauherenikau stony silt loam soils.

Access off State Highway 2 to cattle yards and loadout facility, good quality metal laneway to western end, 40ha new permanent pasture and balance in recently improved ryegrass/white clover species.

All paddocks, at around 5ha, have been GPS recorded and there is a ring mains water reticulation system, with big troughs in every paddock.

The Moroa Water Race flows west to east and is fenced off plus there's a 150mm bore for possible future domestic water supply.

For a little more scale, consider adding separate neighbouring title of 24 hectares, with similar physical and development features.

