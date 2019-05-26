$3.85M
Plus GST (if any)
Clifton
803 Clifton Road , Clifton
Land Size: 283.04 hectares (699.42 Acres)
283ha easy rolling country situated 13km from Balclutha
• Strong fertiliser history
• Rural water scheme
• Quality brick four bedroom home
• Three stand woolshed with covered yards and cattle yards.
• A long history of faithful farming.
• This strong easy rolling country is suitable for livestock finishing / dairy support and growing supplements including cereal crops.
