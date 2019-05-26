$3.85M

Plus GST (if any) Clifton

803 Clifton Road , Clifton Land Size: 283.04 hectares (699.42 Acres)

283ha easy rolling country situated 13km from Balclutha

• Strong fertiliser history

• Rural water scheme

• Quality brick four bedroom home

• Three stand woolshed with covered yards and cattle yards.

• Rural water scheme and a long history of faithful farming.

• This strong easy rolling country is suitable for livestock finishing / dairy support and growing supplements including cereal crops.

Find out more about this property here.