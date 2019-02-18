Price by Negotiation

Plus GST (if any) Waiotira

451-458 Ararua Road, Waiotira

Land Size: 829.06 hectares (2048.69 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 500 m2

• 829.059ha in one title - approximately 20 per cent flat, 50 per cent rolling, 15 per cent medium, 15 per cent steeper land.

• Well tracked internally with external boundaries along Bull Road, Ararua Road, Mititai Road and the Manganui River.

• Lays well with the soil type being Waiotira clay.

• Currently farmed under differing management structures including, calf rearing breeding cows and beef, however has wintered up to 2,000 head mixed age cattle.

• Has four dwellings. The main homestead is a new four bedroom house, there is also a good three bedroom home, a second older three bedroom home, plus a two bedroom dwelling in average condition.

• There are two woolsheds, one hay barn, a four-bay implement shed with concrete floor and power, a second four-bay implement shed, a three-bay lean-to, and a very good 30 aside HB dairy shed.

• Well fenced into 100 plus paddocks plus some smaller holding paddocks and good supply of dam water. In addition to the dam water the dairy platform has reticulated water pumped from the creek to a header then pressure pumped to troughs.

• There are some nice clumps of native bush and shelter trees.

• In a very popular area, only 38km from Whangarei CBD, the vendor has farmed this property well.

