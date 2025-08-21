Advertisement
Strong livestock market — will rural property follow?

The Country
Peter Newbold, General Manager Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

Strong overseas markets and a reasonable spring have resulted in buoyant livestock sales for New Zealand, but does that mean sheep and beef properties will follow suit?

“Definitely,” says Peter Newbold, General Manager, Livestock & Real Estate for PGG Wrightson.

