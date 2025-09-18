Spring surge: Rural property market heats up as buyers return

However, high commodity prices didn’t mean that sellers could “crank up” their prices, he warned.

“I think they’ve got to always look at the yield.”

As for capital gains, Newbold said there hadn’t really been any movement for the past decade, and farmers were now buying on yield.

“There’s always the odd exception, and they’re the ones that get reported, whether it’s a unique property, or a neighbour’s bought it.

“But in general terms, the values haven’t moved a lot and I don’t think they will over the coming months because the purchasers aren’t prepared to pay over.”

Mackay pointed out the positives for potential buyers, including lower interest rates, and wondered if Fonterra’s proposed $4.22 billion deal with Lactalis could increase dairy farm sales.

“Everything is lined up perfectly at the moment; the only thing you can’t guarantee is the weather coming up,” Newbold said.

Interest rates, on-farm costs and returns were all positive, which Newbold said boded well.

As for the Lactalis deal, Newbold said, the funds could be dispersed between rural sales, debt reduction, and succession planning.

“I think you’re going to see a mixture there, but definitely we’ll see another upside in sales.”

Newbold was talking to Mackay from China, where he’s currently promoting New Zealand velvet and will soon head to South Korea.

“Our goal is to secure favourable pricing for all the farmers out there.”

He was impressed by what he’d seen so far.

“I don’t think, until you’ve been there, you quite appreciate the size, what goes on, how quickly they do things, the infrastructure, the people.

“It’s just an amazing country.”

