Property of the week: Winter milk opportunity

Deadline Private Treaty
Ruawaro
197 Broughton Road, Ruawaro
Land Size: 76.08 hectares (188 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 460 m2
Opportunities to secure winter milk dairy farms don't come along very often. This highly productive owner-operated unit has exceptional infrastructure.
• 76ha of flat to gentle rolling, fertile soils and healthy pasture
• Attractive four bedroom brick home, tidy three bedroom second dwelling
• Three titles that create options for subdivision or relocation of boundaries
• 24 ASHB dairy, 6 bay calf shed, 6 bay implement shed (2 bays closed workshop) round barn, covered 50x18m feed pad, recently upgraded effluent system, 200T silage bunker, pk bunker
• 200 cows produced 116,000kg MS 2021 season
• March 1, 2023 settlement, herd available if required (calving March 24)
• 30ha lease available
This faithfully farmed property is seriously for sale, an ideal first farm and would equally be a great investment to put a manager/sharemilker on, taking advantage of the profitable system currently in place.
Open day details
11:00am - 12:00pm on September 21 and 28.
11:00am - 12:00pm on October 5, 12, and 19.
Deadline private treaty (unless sold prior)
Closes 4:00pm, Friday, October 21, 2022.
