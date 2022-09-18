Property of the week: Winter milk opportunity

Photo / Supplied

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Deadline Private Treaty

Ruawaro

197 Broughton Road, Ruawaro

Land Size: 76.08 hectares (188 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 460 m2

Opportunities to secure winter milk dairy farms don't come along very often. This highly productive owner-operated unit has exceptional infrastructure.

• 76ha of flat to gentle rolling, fertile soils and healthy pasture

• Attractive four bedroom brick home, tidy three bedroom second dwelling

• Three titles that create options for subdivision or relocation of boundaries

• 24 ASHB dairy, 6 bay calf shed, 6 bay implement shed (2 bays closed workshop) round barn, covered 50x18m feed pad, recently upgraded effluent system, 200T silage bunker, pk bunker

• 200 cows produced 116,000kg MS 2021 season

• March 1, 2023 settlement, herd available if required (calving March 24)

• 30ha lease available

This faithfully farmed property is seriously for sale, an ideal first farm and would equally be a great investment to put a manager/sharemilker on, taking advantage of the profitable system currently in place.

Open day details

11:00am - 12:00pm on September 21 and 28.

11:00am - 12:00pm on October 5, 12, and 19.

Deadline private treaty (unless sold prior)

Closes 4:00pm, Friday, October 21, 2022.

Find out more about this property here.