Property of the week: Wee Red Barn

505 State Highway 2, Opaki

Tender - 2.00 pm, March 8, 2023 (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Floor Area179m2 more or less

Land Area13.4 hectares (33.11 Acres)

The very well-known Wee Red Barn is on the market for the first time.

This iconic property specialises in berry fruit of many descriptions but is famous for its top-of-line strawberry production (noted as one of the best-yielding berry fruit farms in New Zealand).

The 13.3983ha is very productive with many tunnel houses and systems that ensure protection from the elements to enable consistently high yield all year around.

There is the capacity for further intensification if that is required.

The shop is located on SH2 with permitted signage for the iconic Wee Red Barn shop. The shop has a variety of products too large to mention.

Consistently making excellent profits, this farm is a must-view for anyone interested in the berry fruit and produce industry.

Plenty of accommodation for staff with a three-bedroom cottage plus a separate backpacker-style accommodation block.

Relax and entertain in the three-bedroom upmarket home, complete with fantastic indoor/outdoor living around the pool and grounds.

Viewing is by appointment only.

