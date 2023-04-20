Property of the week: Versatile farm - scenic backdrop

Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

83 Davies Road and Windwhistle Road, Hororata

Deadline Sale - 2.00 pm, May 25, 2023 (unless sold prior)

305.32 hectares (754.48 acres)

With Mt Hutt as a backdrop, this versatile 305.3221-hectare unit is located on the scenic route to the Rakaia Gorge area close to the township of Hororata, with the larger service town of Darfield only 25km away.

The nearest city is Christchurch which features an international airport and is situated approximately 65km to the east.

The farm features a mix of flats to mainly easy rolling country and is located in what is regarded as a “summer safe” high rainfall area.

It has been well-farmed as a cropping and cattle finishing unit, and with a dairy support history.

Well subdivided into approximately 60 main paddocks, fencing is of a good standard with the majority of the fencing being traditional 7/8 wire plus a considerable area of the boundary fence is deer fenced.

There are three mains electric fence units with two located in pump sheds and the third a solar-powered unit in the middle of the farm.

An electric wire is available to most of the property.

Other farm improvements include a sound woolshed, new sheep yards, cattle yards, and an upgraded livestock water scheme.

There are a number of well-established pine shelter belts and other species, plus natural contour with some small areas of afforestation.

This property should be given very early consideration by potential purchasers looking to acquire an easily managed and versatile farm in a sought-after rural area.

With the farming opportunities it offers and all the recreational opportunities that abound close by, including fishing and jet boating, this property is a real gem.

