Property of the week: Two million nuggets of gold

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Katikati

40 Woodland Road, Katikati

Land Size: 5.71 hectares (14.11 Acres)

This 2021 G3 SunGold kiwifruit crop is included in the sale.

3.51 can ha at 18,300 trays/ha and a good size equates to around 2 million kiwifruit.

Half of the orchard is fully covered. The balance is well sheltered with tidy ag beam structures throughout.

The large, three bedroom home had a major makeover in 2019, with a new kitchen and large, covered, north-facing atrium-style living. Lots of space good flow.

Three good sheds centrally located around a big load-out area.

Exclusive use driveway on the northern side of Woodland Rd.

Low altitude, warm, and 5km to Katikati town.

Orchard manager rents the house and would love to stay on.

Property is on town water.

For sale by Tender (unless sold by Private Treaty)

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm Thursday March 18, 2021

Tender Room - PGG Wrightson, Cnr Cameron Road and Third Ave, Tauranga

