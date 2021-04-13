Property of the week: Turnkey finishing and breeding

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Auction

Plus GST (if any)

Taumarunui

3237 Ohura Road, Taumarunui

Land Size: 320.05 hectares (790.88 Acres)

Very well presented 320 hectare (more or less) property just 6km east of Ohura and 10km south west of Matiere.

This is a very well balanced contoured farm. This is a finishing and breeding property that is a turnkey operation for the next owner. Not many boxes left unticked.

Contour approximates are 30 hectares of flats, 143 hectares of rolling to easy hill, 43 hectares of medium hills, 100 hectares of steeper hills and 4 hectares of bush.

Farm buildings consist of a four-stand woolshed with 1200/1500 night pen, covered yards and a three-bay implement and workshop. There is one set of satellite sheep yards and the cattle yards are undercover.

The property has 55 paddocks and has a very good lane system. The fencing is post and batten and electric - all in good order. Strong fertiliser history with soil tests and fertiliser applications available.

Water for stock is reticulated to all paddocks other than the southern hill country.

Gravity fed ex dam, feed majority of the farm. There is a petrol pump by the dam that pumps to a higher tank then gravity fed to higher paddocks. Domestic water is gravity ex spring to houses and wool shed. Ex source below pines to tank then gravity fed.

The main dwelling is very well presented 2011 built homestead.

It contains three bedrooms, one bathroom and one en-suite with double glazed windows. Heating is log burner with wetback, underfloor heating on tiled areas and solars for water. Double garage with internal access.

Also has another double garage with sleep-out, including a shower and toilet.

The second dwelling is a three bedroom cottage, log burner with wetback and insulated throughout and with a double shed.

Stock wintered 2020 - 426 Ewe hoggets, 250 2th Ewes, 1293 M A Ewes, 25 Breeding rams, 32 Beef - R1 Heifers and 52 R2 heifers, 59 M A Cows, 15 R2 In Calf Cows, 3 Bulls, 35 R1 S and 32 R2 S.

Auction Details -(Unless Sold Prior)

11.00am Friday, April 30, 2021

Auction to be held

Panorama Motel, 59 Awakino Road, Te Kuiti

Find out more about this property here.