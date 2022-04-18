Property of the week: Tapuiwahine turnkey

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Taumarunui
889 Tapuiwahine Road, Taumarunui
Land Size: 429 hectares (1060.1 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 620 m2
429 hectares (more or less)
Aesthetically pleasing property due to the very good farming practices being implemented, established mature planting of trees, metal lane-way, good fencing, very good water, solid fertiliser history and very good stock production.
This farm ticks a lot of boxes.
Approximately 340 hectares is effective, approximately 150 hectares of flat to easy rolling, balance is medium to steep hill. Seven hectares of QE2.
2021 stock figures - 72 cows, 17 R2 I/C heifers, 65 R1 bulls, 72 R1 steers and 1500 MA ewes. (176 per cent ewes to ram)
Three bedroom dwelling and a two-bedroom cottage.
The contour, the production, the hunting, it's all here.
This is a turnkey farm, with attention to detail throughout.
Don't miss it.
Tender Details: Tenders close at 3:00 pm Friday, May 13 to PGGWRE, 57 Rora Street, Te Kuiti.
Open Days: 10.00 am to midday, Tuesdays, April 12, 19 and 26. Please bring your own bike to open days.
