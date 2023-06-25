Property of the week: Support or grazing lifestyle - 19.87 hectares

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

80C Tahuna Road, Putauaki

Tender - 4.00 pm, July 7, 2023 (unless sold by private treaty)

Tender plus GST (if any)

Land Area19.87 hectares (49.1 acres)

80c Tahuna Road is a bare land mixed contour grazing property with approximately 5 hectares mowable and a balance of medium hill contour.

Within the property is a natural spring, artesian water supply that flows year-round into a tank and from there is reticulated to a nearby water trough for stock water use.

The property is subdivided into four grazing paddocks with a small set of yards for stock work.

There is an electricity supply within 150 metres of the property on the access driveway off Tahuna Road.

Within the property are several possible building sites that are elevated to take in views over the Rangitaiki Plains, however access to these areas, and any building site would need to be formed, developed and Geotech-approved.

With its mixed contour, elevated building options and off-road location, this 19.87-hectare property offers the opportunity to create a very private, grazing/lifestyle destination to anyone looking for a property with a bit of scale.

Perhaps a horse breeding or hobby pedigree stock stud, or just carry on the existing land use as a finishing block.

There are multiple options here.

