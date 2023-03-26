Property of the week: Superb grazing unit at Snowdon

Snowdon grazing unit. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

162 Sinclair Road, Te Anau

Deadline Sale - 12.00 pm, April 21, 2023 (Unless Sold Prior)

Deadline Private Treaty Plus GST (if any)

91.1 hectares (225.12 Acres)

Developed to a high level, this 91.1 hectares (225 acres) Te Anau grazing unit, is now ready for your 2023 wintering operation.

Being centrally laned, all-weather access is available to almost all paddocks.

Recent pasture establishment has made this property ideal for grazing all classes of cattle. Winter crop for this season include 7.4ha kale and 6. ha turnips, plus there are 470 bales of this season’s baleage located on-farm, potentially available to the purchaser.

All waterways have been fenced, and stock water is reticulated to troughs in all paddocks.

Cattle yards are conveniently situated beside the main road entrance.

Located only 5km from Te Anau this property would potentially be suitable for further subdivision, with its expansive surrounding mountain views, and glimpses of Lake Te Anau.

