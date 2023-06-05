Property of the week: Standalone block - 152 hectares

Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

55 Rutherford Road, Albury

Deadline private treaty plus GST (if any) - 1.00 pm, July 6, 2023

Land Area152.49 hectares (376.82 acres)

This well-developed bare land block is currently an addition to the vendor’s larger operation and is successfully being used as a wintering, finishing and fattening block.

The property has a new set of cattle yards, plus sheep yards with a central all-weather laneway leading to both.

Six units of water on the Albury scheme with approximately 60,000 litres of storage reticulated to all paddocks.

A good fertiliser programme for both pasture and crops with a history of growing excellent kale and fodder beet crops.

This standalone property is in an excellent location and blocks of this size and nature rarely come to the market these days.

Early enquiry is recommended to avoid disappointment.

