Property of the week: Springvale opportunity

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Alexandra

679 Chatto Creek - Springvale Road, Alexandra

Land Size: 390.61 hectares (965.24 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 660 m2

An opportunity to purchase a substantial and well-respected farm close to Alexandra in the heart of Central Otago.

Situated just 7km from Alexandra, 679 Chatto Creek - Springvale Road offers prospective purchasers many options.

Option 1 - Deer Block - 41.4966 Hectares

Fully deer fenced with K-Line irrigation

Option 2 - Quarry Block - 30.1020 Hectares - Operating gravel quarry

Option 3 - Farm Block - 308 Hectares (S.T.S.) - Shearing shed with covered yards with an irrigation quota in the Manuherikia Irrigation Co-operative Society Limited

Option 4 - Cottage Block- 12 Hectares (S.T.S.) - A two-bedroom cottage with a separate title soon to be issued

Option 5 - Whole Property - 390 Hectares (S.T.S.) - All of the above

Being so close to Alexandra and surrounded by smaller lifestyle properties there is a great opportunity to develop further.

Tender Details (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00 pm, Thursday, March 24, 2022

