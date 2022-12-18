Property of the week: Spey Creek Trophy Hunting

Spey Creek Trophy Hunting. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

540 Spey Forest Road, Kaikoura

Price by Negotiation plus GST (if any)

Land Area 1200.12 hectares (2965.62 Acres)

Seldom do Trophy Hunting Estates of this calibre come to the market, catering for both domestic and international hunters.

Located approximately a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Christchurch International Airport (40 minutes by helicopter), the hunting estate of 1200 hectares (nearly 3000 acres, more or less) in area allows a natural environment for multi-species of deer, elk, wild sheep, wild pigs, goats, bison, turkeys, and possums as examples.

The park is tracked for purpose and has numerous vantage points for scope-spotting animals and taking in the magnificent scenery the hunting estate has to offer. It is truly a hunter’s paradise.

Accommodation is five-star, to say the least, with a huge lounge and central fireplace. The four bedrooms and en suites are fit for a king. A good night’s sleep is important for the massive days whilst out in the field hunting.

It is common to see wild animals from your bedroom window. There is a central fire pit/BBQ area to sit under the skies with the fire going, and a pond full of fish where you can test your fishing skills a short stroll from the lodge.

There is an accompanying new four-bedroom owner’s/manager’s house adjacent to the lodge and purpose-built buildings set away from the lodge itself. These sheds are used for vehicle storage, skinning rooms, chiller, etc.

For the non-hunters, nearby is a recreational playground, with wineries, sea fishing, shopping, walks, and whale and dolphin watching.

Spey Creek Hunting Estate has everything to offer with all hunters and visitors alike leaving the area in absolute awe of the experience had from their visit.

