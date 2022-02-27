Property of the week: Sheep and beef/forestry

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Minnivey Downs is a substantial 349-hectare sheep and beef breeding and finishing farm located in the heart of North Canterbury.

Positioned in the Omihi district on State Highway One just 64km north of Christchurch and 18km north of Amberley, this property offers a multitude of farming options.

The property boasts established farming infrastructure including a high standard of fencing, a balance of medium rolling paddock country to some steeper hill country.

There is a three-bedroom family home plus utility building currently used as a sleepout (unconsented), positioned in a large, elevated and established lawn and garden setting, complete with a grass tennis court and triple car garage.

Farm buildings include a three-stand RB woolshed and yards, Farm Quip cattle yards and several other outbuildings.

The property has up until recently been farming Polwarth sheep and Wagyu cattle.

It is ideally placed to continue with this type of farming but other farming options may also exist.

A recent addition has been the forestry development. Approximately 110 hectares of Pinus Radiata were planted in August 2020. A further approximate 33 hectares of Eucalyptus trees were planted in 2021. Full details of both are available from the vendor's agents.

A highly desirable and easily managed property, farming sheep and beef with the now added benefit of forestry.

Potential may exist to further expand the current planted areas.

An adjacent 46-hectare finishing farm at 793 Omihi Road is being marketed simultaneously with this property.

Early inspection is invited with the vendor's exclusive agents.

