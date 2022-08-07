Voyager 2021 media awards
Rural Property

Property of the week: Secure your dairy grazing

Photo / Supplied

Photo / Supplied

The Country

Price by Negotiation
Plus GST (if any)
Balfour
42 Wilson Road, Balfour
Land Size: 211.63 hectares (522.96 Acres)
Dwelling Area: 240 m2

This well-established 211.6347-hectare dairy grazing unit has good infrastructure that includes one substantial three bedroom home and a two bedroom cottage, cattle yards, two implement sheds, two bay fertiliser sheds, three hay sheds, large covered yards, woolshed and an excellent water system.

Very good lane access to 48 paddocks making it very easy to manage.

Opportunity to control your cow wintering and replacement grazing.

Shareholding and equity options are available with the Vendor.

Find out more about this property here.