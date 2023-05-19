Property of the week: Rural property with location and scale

19 May, 2023 03:26 AM Quick Read

Bushy Park Road, Waimumu. Photo / Supplied / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Bushy Park Road, Waimumu

Deadline Sale - 12.00 pm, June 30, 2023, at PGG Wrightson Real Estate, 46 Medway Street, Gore

Deadline private treaty plus GST (if any)

Land Area 762.87 hectares (1885.13 acres)

Seldom do properties of this scale and with close proximity to Gore come to the market.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate is privileged to bring to the market the “Overflow”.

Comprising 764 hectares, this property is located on Bushy Park Road, Waimumu and is only 20km to Gore.

A substantial four-stand woolshed and covered sheep yards, plus cattle yards and satellite sheep yards provide excellent stock handling facilities.

Stock water is sourced from the property’s own water scheme gravity fed to troughs throughout the farm.

Natural shelter, plus various forest plantings with north-facing aspects, ensure good stock protection from all weather events.

There are very good hunting opportunities on the property for the keen hunter.

Plenty of options here for the next purchaser to explore.

Find out more about this property here.