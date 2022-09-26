Property of the week: Retirement beckons

Photo / File

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Glenbrook

456 Glenbrook Waiuku Road, Glenbrook

Land Size: 62.15 hectares (153.58 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 1670 m2

Rarely does a property of this calibre come to the market. Proudly owned by the same family for 62 years and aptly it is 62ha, in three titles.

There are three houses situated on the property, a four-bedroom main dwelling and two further three-bedroom houses.

Attractive stands of mature native trees adorn the property plus a large pond that attracts native bird life.

30ha is leased along with 1600sqm of concrete floor shedding beside a 3000sqm hardstand, plus the use of a commercial bore.

The remainder of the land is currently used for the finishing of award-winning beef cattle.

It is ideally suited for continued market garden activity, with the ability to increase from 30 ha to 35 ha.

Alternatively, its uses could be for intensive horticulture/glass houses with natural gas line running through the property, with substation nearby.

Other land use could include trucking and or storage business.

With time being of the essence, rarely does a property of this stature get presented to the market. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Open Day Details

10:30am - 11:30am, Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:30am - 11:30am, Sunday, October 9, 2022

10:30am - 11:30am, Sunday, October 16, 2022

Tender Details

Closes 4.00pm, Thursday, October 27, 2022

Find out more about this property here.