Property of the week: Reporoa dry stock

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Reporoa

286 Jay Road, Reporoa

Land Size: 272.77 hectares (674.04 Acres)

This versatile 272 hectares (more or less) mixed dry stock farm is very well located in the Reporoa district.

Having approximately 243ha effective, the balance is fenced out water courses. The farm carries 240 beef breeding cows, 55 heifers, 100 hinds and up to 800 sheep.

The property has two dwellings, the main homestead is four bedrooms, of a Lands and Survey style with a large veranda. The second is a modern double glazed Keith Hay dwelling of three bedrooms, master with en-suite.

Farm infrastructure comprises of an older three-stand wool shed, implement shed with lean-to, sheep and cattle yards plus a large deer shed. A silage pit is situated near the front flats.

Water for the dwellings is derived from a bore and farm water is via a spring pumped to storage tanks for gravity feeding to troughs. Contours range from flat to medium rolling hill with some steeper outcrops.

Farms of this nature are seldom found in this location.

Tender details

Closes 4.00pm, Friday, January 21, 2022

Tender details

Closes 4.00pm, Friday, January 21, 2022