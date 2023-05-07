Property of the week: Ratanui Farm

Ratanui Farm. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

174A Pond Road, Raglan

Price by negotiation plus GST (if any)

Land Area - 266.25 hectares (657.93 acres)

This 266.2478ha (more or less) property lies at the foot of the spectacular Te Mata Hills in the peaceful and fertile Kauroa Valley, close to Raglan and handy to Hamilton.

A genuinely unique offering in seven titles, the property is renowned for its crystal clear water, lush pastures, ethical farming practices and hospitality.

The farm is well-fenced with cattle and sheep-proof paddocks with a series of fenced and gated laneways for ease of stock movement.

Fencing is seven wire post and batten with second wire electric.

All farm paddocks are clean and offer stock shelter with troughs in most paddocks.

Native plantings have been carefully picked for coverage and soil quality retention.

The high-quality water is held in tanks and gravity fed at a low cost to the houses, farm, shearing shed, cottage and units.

Three picturesque pebble-bottom streams meander through the property. Stands of rimu and natives enhance the aesthetics resulting in tūī, kererū and many other native species of birds making Ratanui home.

In addition, a two-hectare block of maturing pines, a one-hectare block of Tasmanian blackwood and a scattering of gums for firewood add an income stream.

The main dwelling is a revamped heart rimu homestead circa the 1950′s. The home tastefully blends original features with modern updates to provide a friendly living environment enhanced by outdoor living zones with a priceless outlook.

The property has numerous sheds and buildings in excellent condition plus a huge concrete work area connected to the shedding.

The historic four-stand wool shed has extensive undercover and outside yards. Each shed has three-phase power with those by the homestead having sprinkler systems and electric doors for security.

Ratanui, nestled in the Kauroa Valley minutes from the West Coast town of Raglan, famed for its surf, fishing and cafes, is a historically significant property with outstanding potential.

With the huge growth in tourism, the opportunity to capture part of this is right here.

