Property of the week: Pukemara - 305 hectares in two titles

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Tender

Plus GST (if any)

Rotorua

2028 State Highway 5, Rotorua

Land Size: 305.13 hectares (754.01 Acres)

Dwelling Area: 226 m2

This 305 hectare (more or less) dry-stock farm is situated some 25km south-east of Rotorua - the property is currently leased.

Contours are a portion of easy, with the main part being undulating to medium hill.

Infrastructure comprises of a main four bedroom, master with en-suite, dwelling in mature grounds, a second dwelling of three bedrooms, master with en-suite and an office, transported on some years ago.

Sundry buildings include a three-stand wool shed with sheep yards, cattle yards and several farm sheds. Water is via a bore pumped to storage tanks and gravity fed around the property.

Given the close proximity to Rotorua, the port of Tauranga and several wood processing mills, this farm has a number of future options, to continue as a dry stock farm or alternatively be transformed into a carbon forest or any number of wood forests.

This property includes a separate four hectare bare land lifestyle block (ID#ROT33082) which can be purchased separate to the farm.

Open day details

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Wednesday, October 28, 2020

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Wednesday, November 4, 2020

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Wednesday, November 11, 2020

12:00pm - 1:00pm - Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Tender details

(Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Closes 4.00pm, Friday, November 20, 2020

