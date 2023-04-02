Property of the week: Prime real estate

32 Kitchener Road, Pukekohe. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

32 Kitchener Road, Pukekohe

Price by negotiation, plus GST if any

11.15 hectares (27.55 Acres)

First time on the market after four generations of possession, the family has had the property since 1950 and has decided it’s time to move on.

The township has kept growing and the property is now surrounded on three sides by the town of Pukekohe.

Located in the southern reaches of Auckland City, with Residential and Commercial zone land surrounding the property.

The township has been identified as a growth area of the city with major developments taking place in the township.

11.15 hectares more or less in size, with three road frontages. Power and phone to the boundary.

Located across the road from the Pukekohe Raceway and on the main commercial road of the town.

A new light industrial/retail and commercial development is going to be part of the Raceway area.

With location and size, this property offers it all.

