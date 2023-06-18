Property of the week: Prime horticultural opportunity

Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

695 Wakefield-Kohatu Highway, Foxhill

Deadline Sale - 2.00 pm, July 7, 2023 (Unless sold prior)

Land Area 18.82 hectares (46.51 acres)

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a fully established hop farm situated approximately 7km southwest of Wakefield.

The property consists of 18.248 Hectares in three titles.

Flat alluvial soils on two terraces with good water consents suitable for a range of horticultural uses if a new owner does not want to operate the hop farm.

Approximately 10ha is in garden with the balance of the land in terrace and river edges, pine trees and an area of approximately 1ha which has been cleared and ready for development.

There is another 1.7ha leased from an adjoining neighbour which is planted in hops.

A two-storey, four-bedroom home sits in a corner of the property in a private sheltered setting, currently rented out.

There is one main hop processing building that stores all equipment.

The vendor preference is to sell as a Going Concern, and there is a full range of plant and equipment.

For sale by deadline private treaty

Plus GST (if any)

Closing 2.00 pm, Friday, Jul 7, 2023 (unless sold prior)

Find out more about this property here.