Property of the week: Premium dairy unit

93 and 31 Old Tauranga Road, Waihi

Tender - 4.00 pm, February 17, 2023 (Unless Sold By Private Treaty)

Premium dairy asset on 261ha (210ha effective) with great infrastructure and in a popular location, this farm is a must-see.

Located in prime dairy farming country, situated just 7.8km from Waihi township and 10km from Waihi Beach, the property is adjacent to the Waihi golf course.

The dairy platform of 167.27 hectares is currently milking 392 mixed-age cows with production in 2021/2022 of 149,598 kg MS.

Young stock of 102 calves and 102 R2 are being grazed on 42.50 ha of the farm.

The topography of the dairy platform ranges from flat to strongly rolling with some steeper sidlings, whereas the runoff ranges from rolling to easy hill country.

Farm infrastructure consists of a 44-bale rotary cowshed with ACRs, a large implement shed with quarters, three haybarns, a calf shed, an older wool shed and four well-maintained farm dwellings.

The main homestead has 5-6 bedrooms with open-plan living and dining. There’s a pool and detached garaging with a self-contained flat above.

The farm is well subdivided and tracked with good all-weather races. 50 plus ha is currently mowed for winter feed.

An aesthetically pleasing property with a strong commitment to planting and beautification of the natural habitat.

Primary schooling is well catered for with Waimata Primary School only 2km away with other options in Waihi and Waihi Beach. Secondary schooling is within easy reach at Waihi and Katikati.

Open days

11.30 am - 12.30 pm

Wednesday, January 18

Sunday, January 22

Sunday, January 29

Sunday, February 5

Sunday, February 12

