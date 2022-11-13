Property of the week: Premium dairy support unit

Premium dairy support unit in Clyde. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Expressions of interest - plus GST (if any)

265A McArthur Road, Clyde

Land Size: 371.29 hectares (917.46 Acres)

372 hectares (subject to survey)

This recently developed premium property has been designed for the wintering of up to 4750 dairy cows under a ten-year consent (expiry 2031) and growing 50 hectares of carrots for seed. The property would also lend itself to an 11-1200 two-herd milking platform.

The high-spec irrigation infrastructure is second to none with 315 hectares under pivot irrigation, 15 hectares under fixed grid Irrigation, 15 hectares of dryland and the balance terrace face, lanes and yards. The irrigation supply is 100 per cent guaranteed from the Dairy Creek Irrigation Scheme, delivering 240 litres per second at 0.67l/sec/ha or 5.8mm/day.

Subdivided into approx 100 paddocks - 55 meters wide, with stock water to approx 100 troughs, this enables the most efficient winter crop utilization.

Situated only ten minutes’ drive from Alexandra, a ready labour pool is at the doorstep, but the property is well away from the public eye.

There are potential house sites for manager/owner residences or for staff. Complemented by a ten-bay shed with two fertilizer bays at one end and two workshops at the other, an extensive set of cattle yards on a concrete pad, the property is well-laned for easy access. The vendors would consider a lease-back option to suit intending purchasers.

This property is the best example of its type in the Central Otago area and possibly in the wider Otago/Canterbury area, and given the low natural winter rainfall, and lack of creeks and rivers in close proximity, the property is environmentally suited to intensive winter grazing, and with the sunshine hours and summer heat to go with the water there are alternative land uses (horticulture, viticulture, intensive arable small seed production) for purchasers with an eye to the future.

Expressions of interest closing Friday, December 2, at 4.00 pm.

