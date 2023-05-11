Property of the week: Premium dairy support property

Highly productive dairy support property in Gore. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

28 Range Road, Ferndale

Deadline private treaty plus GST (if any)

Floor area - 249m2 more or less

Land area - 172.46 hectares (426.17 Acres)

Deadline Sale - 12.00 pm, May 31, 2023, at PGG Wrightson Real Estate, 46 Medway Street, Gore

No prior offers

If you are searching for a highly productive dairy support property in a very reliable farming area, then look no further.

PGG Wrightson Real Estate is privileged to bring to the market this stunning 172-hectare north-facing property at 28 Range Road, Ferndale.

A very appealing modern four-bedroom home sits on an elevated plateau overlooking the entire property and boasts some sensational views towards the Hokonui Hills and beyond.

The 249sqm family home, built in 2014, includes four double bedrooms, a master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, a large open plan kitchen/dining/living with walk-in pantry, family room, second bathroom, two separate toilets, laundry, office plus attached double garage with internal access.

Farm improvements include a set of cattle yards, an older woolshed with sheep yards, four bay implement shed with two bays lockable and concrete floor, a good central lane system, various shelter plantings and an excellent standard of fencing.

A very reliable private water scheme provides ample stock water to 1500L concrete troughs situated throughout the property.

The vendors are renowned as some of the top dairy graziers in the district, and this shows by the fertiliser applications and soil tests providing quality pastures and crops grown on the property.

A true testament to this is their long-standing clients supplying stock to graze every year for numerous years.

There are two options for the sale of this property

Option 1 - 172.4646 hectares as the total property including dwelling and improvements

Option 2 - 164 hectares (subject to survey) bare land with cattle yards, woolshed and sheep yards

