Rural Property

Property of the week: Pohutukawa Point

The Country
Quick Read
Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Matahui Road, Aongatete

Auction - 1.00 pm, March 23, 2023, at Fairview Golf Club, 34 Sharp Road, RD2, Aongatete (Unless Sold Prior)

  • 64.91 ha with 2.2 km of harbour frontage with riparian rights
  • Deep water anchorage
  • Hot water bore
  • Airstrip is easy to reinstate
  • Land bridge to Matakana Island at low tide
  • Approx 4500 mature avocados including chillers, grader and all machinery to operate an export orchard and packhouse
  • 2.05 can ha of G3 Gold kiwifruit
  • Great sheds and quality master residence
  • Opportunities include festival venue, eco-tourism, links golf course, equestrian centre, international hotel, retirement village
  • Roundabout on SH2 makes consent easier
  • Mid harbour between Mt Maunganui/Tauranga city and Waihi Beach - great central location
  • This is the ultimate island-style feeling without leaving the mainland
  • Enjoy the peace, privacy and seclusion that this special piece of paradise offers.

The auction will be live-streamed.

Find out more about this property here.

Open days

Sunday March 5, 10.00 am - 11.00 am

Sunday March 12, 10.00 am - 11.00 am

Sunday March 19, 10.00 am - 11.00 am

