Property of the week: Pohutukawa Point

Matahui Road, Aongatete
Auction - 1.00 pm, March 23, 2023, at Fairview Golf Club, 34 Sharp Road, RD2, Aongatete (Unless Sold Prior)
- 64.91 ha with 2.2 km of harbour frontage with riparian rights
- Deep water anchorage
- Hot water bore
- Airstrip is easy to reinstate
- Land bridge to Matakana Island at low tide
- Approx 4500 mature avocados including chillers, grader and all machinery to operate an export orchard and packhouse
- 2.05 can ha of G3 Gold kiwifruit
- Great sheds and quality master residence
- Opportunities include festival venue, eco-tourism, links golf course, equestrian centre, international hotel, retirement village
- Roundabout on SH2 makes consent easier
- Mid harbour between Mt Maunganui/Tauranga city and Waihi Beach - great central location
- This is the ultimate island-style feeling without leaving the mainland
- Enjoy the peace, privacy and seclusion that this special piece of paradise offers.
The auction will be live-streamed.
Open days
Sunday March 5, 10.00 am - 11.00 am
Sunday March 12, 10.00 am - 11.00 am
Sunday March 19, 10.00 am - 11.00 am