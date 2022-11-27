Property of the week: Peggioh Station

Peggioh Station. Photo / PGG Wrightson Real Estate

Peggioh Station

1505 Peggioh Road, Ward

Deadline Sale - 2.00 pm, December 9, 2022 (Unless Sold Prior)

Land Area1304.89 hectares (3224.51 Acres)

“Peggioh Station” is an east coast, limestone hill country farm comprised of 1304 hectares (3220 acres) situated approximately 19km to the west of the small rural service centre of Ward.

The property is in two titles and features a small number of flats with medium hill country which then progresses to steeper hill country.

The land incorporates a small eucalyptus plantation, approximately 200 hectares of QEII covenant area, and a small number of designated significant natural areas. Ease of access across a large percentage of the property is possible as a result of good farm tracks.

The land is complemented by a range of farm infrastructure including a three-stand woolshed, sheep and cattle yards, hay/implement shed, workshop, and three backcountry huts.

An older, four-bedroom homestead set within established lawns and gardens and a three-room cottage boast incredible views across the landscape to the surrounding hills and mountains beyond.

The property has been leased over recent years and provides an outstanding opportunity for an astute buyer to acquire a property with scale and development potential including favourable contour and altitude for forestry and carbon farming in a desirable Marlborough farming location.

This property has to be viewed to be fully appreciated - early inspection is highly recommended with the vendor’s exclusive agent.

